Richard Baker: The first news bulletin on BBC TV

Richard Baker and BBC TV's first news bulletin broadcast
Richard Baker presented the first news bulletin broadcast on BBC TV in July 1954.
The former BBC newsreader has died aged 93 at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
17 Nov 2018
