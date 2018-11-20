The town where ‘police don’t come out’

Video

After eight years of spending cuts affecting public services, the government has said austerity is coming to an end.

But what has the effect of less money been on local communities?

The BBC has been following a officers in one of England's poorest towns to investigate how budget cuts impact police on the front line.

Cleveland Police cover the districts of Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton and Middlesbrough – all in the North East.

Produced by Michael Buchanan and Raeph Ballantyne