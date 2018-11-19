Media player
Peanut allergy girl life "changed" after trial treatment
A new peanut allergy treatment means that 6-year-old Emily can eat birthday cake instead of taking her own packed lunches to parties.
Her mother, Sophie, told Today that the trial has "changed our life".
19 Nov 2018
