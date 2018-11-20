'I thought I'd lost my family'
Video

Grenfell father: 'I thought I'd lost my family'

A survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire has said it is "important" for people to know what it was like trying to escape from the burning building.

Marcio Gomes is among the residents who have given evidence to Phase 1 of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

Parts of his 999 call - which lasted 30 minutes - were played during the public inquiry.

Report by Katie Razzall, Sara Moralioglu and Rachel Price.

  • 20 Nov 2018
