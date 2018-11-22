'If you speak against immigration you're labelled a bigot'
Ex-Conservative MEP Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's father, and journalist Ella Whelan have differing opinions on Brexit.

So the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has brought them together for lunch.

How did they get on when they discussed immigration?

