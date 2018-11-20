'I never thought it would be too much for me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I never thought it would be too much for me'

Prince William said he "felt things that I've never felt before" following call-outs as an air ambulance pilot.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 20 Nov 2018