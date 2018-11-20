'I felt like I had just been left'

Media player
Terror survivors: Mental health services must improve 'dramatically'
A survey of 300 survivors says there is a severe lack of long-term support to process the psychological trauma caused by terror attacks.
Most of those interviewed said the immediate response from emergency services needed improvement, but three quarters said that longer term mental health services weren’t good enough.
20 Nov 2018
