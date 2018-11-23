Do property guardians have enough rights?
Fancy living in a large period property, offering low rent and lots of space? But it might not have any heating and you could be evicted with just a few days' notice.

Could living in an old school, or even a disused police station be the answer to the UK's housing crisis?

Property guardians are people who pay low rent to live in and look after vacant buildings. But do they have enough rights?

