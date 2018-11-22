Friend of Matthew Hedges 'shocked' at verdict

Media player
Friend of Matthew Hedges 'shocked' at UAE verdict
The UK government has warned the United Arab Emirates of "serious diplomatic consequences", after the British academic, Matthew Hedges, was jailed for life there for spying.
Speaking to the BBC, Hedges' friend and fellow Middle East researcher Shana Marshall condemned the verdict.
22 Nov 2018
