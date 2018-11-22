Friend of Matthew Hedges 'shocked' at verdict
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Friend of Matthew Hedges 'shocked' at UAE verdict

The UK government has warned the United Arab Emirates of "serious diplomatic consequences", after the British academic, Matthew Hedges, was jailed for life there for spying.

Speaking to the BBC, Hedges' friend and fellow Middle East researcher Shana Marshall condemned the verdict.

  • 22 Nov 2018
Go to next video: 'An extraordinary position to be in'