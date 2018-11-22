'He was very scared in front of the judge'
Wife of jailed Briton Matthew Hedges speaks to BBC

Daniela Tejada has spoken to the BBC after her husband, Durham University student Matthew Hedges, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for spying.

The 31-year-old denies spying but prosecutors said he had confessed.

