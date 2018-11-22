'He was very scared in front of the judge'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Wife of jailed Briton Matthew Hedges speaks to BBC
Daniela Tejada has spoken to the BBC after her husband, Durham University student Matthew Hedges, was sentenced to life imprisonment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for spying.
The 31-year-old denies spying but prosecutors said he had confessed.
-
22 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window