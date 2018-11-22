Media player
May: 'The British people want this to be settled'
PM Theresa May has said a Brexit deal is now "within our grasp".
It follows meetings between UK and EU officials in Brussels, where a draft agreement on a future relationship was set out.
Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, the PM said: "This is the right deal for the UK. It delivers on the vote of the referendum."
22 Nov 2018
