Ambulance smashes into level crossing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dashcam footage of level crossing ambulance crash driver released

Dash-cam footage of a driver smashing a decommissioned ambulance through a railway barrier before nearly colliding with a passing train has been released by police.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Nov 2018