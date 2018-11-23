Video

A Leeds gymnast has set a Guinness World Record by propelling himself 5.87m (19ft 3.1in) between horizontal bars.

Ashley Watson, 26, set the feat at Leeds Gymnastics Club, with two independent witnesses present and a chartered surveyor measuring the distance.

