Video
Gymnast Ashley Watson sets horizontal bar backflip record
A Leeds gymnast has set a Guinness World Record by propelling himself 5.87m (19ft 3.1in) between horizontal bars.
Ashley Watson, 26, set the feat at Leeds Gymnastics Club, with two independent witnesses present and a chartered surveyor measuring the distance.
23 Nov 2018
