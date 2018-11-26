'I wouldn't want to be Theresa May right now'

Video

Dustin Lance Black is an Oscar-winning screenwriter, married to Olympic diver Tom Daley, who believes the UK would be better off remaining in the EU.

Ulrika Jonsson is best known for her TV presenting, and staunchly believes in Brexit.

So the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has brought them together for lunch.

How did they get on?

