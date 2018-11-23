PM 'didn't give clear answers' on Brexit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: I didn't get clear answers from PM, says Emma Barnett
BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett says Theresa May was unable to provide clear answers to a number of concerns her listeners raised about Brexit.
The prime minister spent 30 minutes responding to questions in a special programme simulcast on radio and the BBC News channel.
Speaking later, Barnett said "people don't understand if her deal gets voted down in the Commons, what's next".
23 Nov 2018
