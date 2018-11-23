PM 'didn't give clear answers' on Brexit
Video

Brexit: I didn't get clear answers from PM, says Emma Barnett

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett says Theresa May was unable to provide clear answers to a number of concerns her listeners raised about Brexit.

The prime minister spent 30 minutes responding to questions in a special programme simulcast on radio and the BBC News channel.

Speaking later, Barnett said "people don't understand if her deal gets voted down in the Commons, what's next".

