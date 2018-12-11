Love Islanders' £££ tips for Instagram
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Love Island's Paul Knops and Jamie Jewitt on how to make money from #ad

Love Island's Paul Knops and Jamie Jewitt reveal how they make paid posts work for them.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Dec 2018