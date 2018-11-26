'My hopes had been shattered'
The wife of Matthew Hedges, who was jailed for spying in the United Arab Emirates, has expressed her relief in light of the UAE's decision to pardon her husband.

Daniela Tejada told the BBC that her husband was not a spy, just a PhD researcher.

