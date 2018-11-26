'Killing vegans' editor meets vegan

Video

When freelance journalist Selene Nelson pitched the editor to Waitrose Food magazine for a series of plant-based recipes, she didn't know if she would be successful in her pitch.

But she didn't expect the editor, William Sitwell, to reply: "How about a series on killing vegans, one by one?"

Mr Sitwell later apologised but Waitrose said he'd had "gone too far" and fired him.

Now the pair are meeting in person for the first time, seeing if they've still got beef.

The BBC's Justin Rowlatt, repoting for The One Show, was there to referee.