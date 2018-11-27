MPs ask Primark to justify low prices
Primark's head of ethical trade and environmental sustainability, Paul Lister, says the fashion retailer can charge less than its competitors because it has a different business model.

Mr Lister was asked to justify the company's low prices by the chair of the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee, Mary Creagh MP.

