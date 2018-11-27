MPs ask Primark to justify low prices

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Primark's ethics chief asked to justify low prices
Primark's head of ethical trade and environmental sustainability, Paul Lister, says the fashion retailer can charge less than its competitors because it has a different business model.
Mr Lister was asked to justify the company's low prices by the chair of the UK Parliament's Environmental Audit Committee, Mary Creagh MP.
-
27 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window