101 Expert Witness: Dr Duncan Glover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The wiring in a fridge freezer most likely caused the fire at Grenfell

Electrical expert Dr Duncan Glover told the inquiry it’s likely the fire started when the wiring in a fridge freezer in Flat 16 overheated.

He explained how a small piece of wire, discovered in a bedroom 27 days after the fire, led him to this conclusion.

  • 27 Nov 2018