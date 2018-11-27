101 Expert Witness: Dr Duncan Glover

Media player
The wiring in a fridge freezer most likely caused the fire at Grenfell
Electrical expert Dr Duncan Glover told the inquiry it’s likely the fire started when the wiring in a fridge freezer in Flat 16 overheated.
He explained how a small piece of wire, discovered in a bedroom 27 days after the fire, led him to this conclusion.
27 Nov 2018
