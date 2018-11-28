'World's oldest rebel' Harry Leslie Smith dies

Video

Harry Leslie Smith, a World War Two veteran and vocal advocate for social justice and the NHS, has died at the age of 95.

The Barnsley-born campaigner and left-wing activist suffered suspected pneumonia while with his son John in Ontario, Canada.

In a tweet, John said: "At 3.39 this morning, my dad Harry Leslie Smith died. I am an orphan."

Mr Smith rose to prominence after giving an impassioned speech about his life and the NHS at the Labour Party conference in 2014.