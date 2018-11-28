Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lemn Sissay: 'Being in care affects everything'
Lemn Sissay has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the impact that growing up in care has had on his adult life.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, the writer called for an end to the ‘wilderness’ many care leavers face.
The writer and performer led a discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live about the care system ahead of his Channel 4 documentary ‘Superkids: Breaking away from care’.
-
28 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window