How long does it take to poo out Lego?

Video

Children frequently ingest small objects and naturally parents worry about the consequences.

Six paediatricians from the UK swallowed Lego as part of an experiment to see how long it takes to pass through the human body.

We spoke to one at the University of Leicester to find out more...

Please don’t try this at home.

