Over a quarter of mums did not enjoy their maternity leave as much as they thought they would, according to a new poll for The Emma Barnett Show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

The survey also suggested that nearly half of women felt lonely on maternity leave, and four in 10 women missed being at work.

Over 1000 women who've gone on maternity leave in the past ten years were surveyed.

Mother of three, Rachel, spoke to the BBC about her experience.