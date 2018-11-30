Why are these family homes standing empty?
Empty houses: MOD homes standing empty across UK

More than 11,000 Ministry of Defence homes across the UK are empty, costing the taxpayer more than £25m a year in rent and maintenance.

The MOD says it is doing its best to reduce the numbers but has to budget for thousands of service family house moves every year.

