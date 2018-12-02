Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Water company is Denzel to find faults in pipes
A water company is using a sniffer dog to trace leaks in its pipes.
United Utilities supplies water to north west England and in the summer of 2018 it warned customers that hosepipe bans would have to be introduced. Luckily for consumers, the British weather intervened.
But the water company was criticised for not doing enough to repair leaking pipes. It's hoping three-year-old Denzel, a springer spaniel, might be the answer.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
02 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window