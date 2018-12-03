Is veganism a philosophical belief?

Media player
Sacked man claims discrimination against his 'ethical veganism'
Jordi Casamitjana says he was discriminated against for sharing his claims that the charity he used to work for, The League Against Cruel Sports, was allegedly investing pension funds in firms involved in animal testing.
Mr Casamitjana said he disclosed his claims because of his ethical veganism beliefs.
The charity says he was dismissed for gross misconduct.
03 Dec 2018
