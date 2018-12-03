Is veganism a philosophical belief?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is veganism a philosophical belief?

Jordi Casamitjana wants to have veganism protected in law as a "philosophical belief", akin to a religion.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 03 Dec 2018