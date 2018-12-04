Why are we mad about Michelle?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michelle Obama: What's behind the former first lady's appeal?
With Michelle Obama in the UK to promote her sell-out memoir, Becoming, BBC Newsnight looks at what it is about the former first lady that has people queuing up to hear her speak.
Writer and performance coach Viv Groskop examines her mass appeal and asks what sort of power she really has.
You can watch Newsnight on BBC 2 weekdays 22:30 or on iPlayer. Subscribe to the programme on YouTube or follow them on Twitter.
-
04 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window