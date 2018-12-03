MI6 boss on Salisbury Novichok poisoning
The leader of the UK's MI6 intelligence service has warned Russia "not to underestimate our determination and our capabilities".

Making a rare public speech at St Andrews University, Alex Younger described how MI6 exposed the perpetrators of the Novichok poisoning in Salisbury.

