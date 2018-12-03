Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MI6 boss on Salisbury Novichok poisoning
The leader of the UK's MI6 intelligence service has warned Russia "not to underestimate our determination and our capabilities".
Making a rare public speech at St Andrews University, Alex Younger described how MI6 exposed the perpetrators of the Novichok poisoning in Salisbury.
-
03 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window