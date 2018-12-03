Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jude Tebbutt: Man convicted over kidnap case 'deserves a fair trial'
A British woman kidnapped by Somali pirates believes the man convicted in connection with the case is innocent.
Jude Tebbutt and her husband David were attacked while on holiday in Kenya in 2011 - he was killed and she was held hostage in Somalia for six months.
Kenyan Ali Babitu Kololo was convicted but Mrs Tebbutt has told the BBC she now believes he was made a scapegoat.
Mrs Tebbutt said she did not believe Kololo had been given a "fair trial".
03 Dec 2018
