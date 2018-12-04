My parents saw a flame in me, says Obama

Video

Michelle Obama has said by allowing her to question things her parents encouraged her to value her own voice and opinions.

The former US First Lady was speaking at London's Royal Festival Hall for a sold-out event that tens of thousands of people had tried to get tickets for.

“My parents saw this flame in me," she told the audience.

"And instead of doing what we often do to girls who are feisty, which is try to put that flame out, to douse it, because we’re worried about them not being lady-like or being bossy, they found a way to keep that flame lit because they knew I’d need it later on."