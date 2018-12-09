Young, gay and Christian
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young, gay and Christian

If you are a young Christian in the UK, coming out can pose extra challenges.

While some churches offer acceptance, others show hostility. It’s down to different interpretations of the Bible.

Meet Aiko and David who both identify as Bible-believing, gay Christians, but who are walking very different paths.

Reporter: Harriet Bradshaw

  • 09 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Trans vicar leads church diversity push