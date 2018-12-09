Media player
Young, gay and Christian
If you are a young Christian in the UK, coming out can pose extra challenges.
While some churches offer acceptance, others show hostility. It’s down to different interpretations of the Bible.
Meet Aiko and David who both identify as Bible-believing, gay Christians, but who are walking very different paths.
Reporter: Harriet Bradshaw
09 Dec 2018
