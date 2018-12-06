Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Woman on sexual assault: 'I was actually sleeping... it's rape'
A third of people surveyed for the End Violence Against Women coalition said there had to be physical violence for it to be a rape. A third of males and 21% of females said it would not usually be considered rape if a woman had flirted on a date.
EVAW said the responses of the 3,922 people surveyed shows that "myths about rape are still very common".
-
06 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window