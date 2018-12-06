'I was actually sleeping... it's rape'
A third of people surveyed for the End Violence Against Women coalition said there had to be physical violence for it to be a rape. A third of males and 21% of females said it would not usually be considered rape if a woman had flirted on a date.

EVAW said the responses of the 3,922 people surveyed shows that "myths about rape are still very common".

