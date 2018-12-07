Kids teach ex-MPs about Holocaust
Holocaust memorial: Ex-MPs discuss plans with schoolchildren

Former MPs have consulted schoolchildren on plans for a Holocaust memorial at Westminster.

Ex-Labour MP, Ed Balls, and former Tory MP, Eric Pickles, joined a Year 11 class at the Sacred Heart School in Camberwell for a discussion about the Holocaust.

