Boxer blinded by war

Video

Paul Jacobs fought for the British army in Afghanistan.

An explosion while on patrol blinded him when he was just 20 years old.

Now, aged 29, he's fighting his first boxing match without being able to see anything at all. He's facing a sighted man.

Paul says boxing has really help him with his PTSD.

Some charities don't recommend competitive boxing after a brain injury.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.