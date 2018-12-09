Novichok victim: 'I poisoned my girlfriend'

Video

A man who was exposed to the nerve agent Novichok says he is "terrified he will be dead within a decade".

Charlie Rowley, 45, was exposed to the same poison used to attack ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March.

Mr Rowley told the Sunday Mirror he was "struggling to see and to walk". He says he feel anger towards those responsible for the poisoning and wants them to pay.

Mr Rowley and his partner Dawn Sturgess fell ill in Amesbury on 30 June, months after the Skripal incident. Mr Rowley found what he thought was a bottle of perfume, which he gave to his partner who then sprayed it on her wrists. The bottle actually contained Novichok.

Ms Sturgess died in hospital in July.