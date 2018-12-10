John Barnes: Racism in football 'not improved'
Sterling abuse: Racism in football 'not improved' says John Barns

The former Liverpool and England footballer, John Barnes, says media coverage has a lot to answer for when it comes to racism in the game - and in society as a whole.

He was speaking to BBC Breakfast after footage showed Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling being subjected to verbal - and alleged racist - abuse by Chelsea fans.

