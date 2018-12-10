Media player
'I sleep in the bedroom my son left behind'
Tony Poku's son Elyon was stabbed to death three months ago at a party.
He tells Victoria Derbyshire the impact it has had on his family.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
