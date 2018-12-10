'She was dotty over me and I was dotty over her'

Video

The parents of two schoolgirls who were sexually assaulted and strangled 32 years ago near Brighton have described their daughters' murderer as a "evil monster".

Russell Bishop was originally cleared of attacking Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, but was convicted following a second trial at the Old Bailey.

Speaking after Monday's verdict, Barrie Fellows, father of Nicola, said he remembered her as a caring child who looked after him after he had suffered an epileptic fit.