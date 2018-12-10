Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicola Fellows' father: 'She was dotty over me and I was dotty over her'
The parents of two schoolgirls who were sexually assaulted and strangled 32 years ago near Brighton have described their daughters' murderer as a "evil monster".
Russell Bishop was originally cleared of attacking Nicola Fellows and Karen Hadaway, but was convicted following a second trial at the Old Bailey.
Speaking after Monday's verdict, Barrie Fellows, father of Nicola, said he remembered her as a caring child who looked after him after he had suffered an epileptic fit.
-
10 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-46512236/nicola-fellows-father-she-was-dotty-over-me-and-i-was-dotty-over-herRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window