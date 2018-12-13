Thieves cause oil spill

Video

At least 60,000 litres (16,000 gallons) of oil has spilled into Rio de Janeiro’s Guanabara Bay and the nearby Estrela river.

The Brazilian oil company Transpetro said the 4km (2.5-mile) spill was caused by thieves who broke into a pipeline last week.

