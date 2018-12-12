Is there a racial 'double standard'?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Is there a racial 'double standard'?

Raheem Sterling has accused the press of helping fuel racism, but does this fit with people's experiences?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Dec 2018