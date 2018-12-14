Media player
Theresa May: More work and more talks to come
The prime minister has told reporters in Brussels that there is "work still to do" on her Brexit deal.
While Theresa May said she welcomed commitments from the EU, she understood that MPs needed further reassurances, and she would be holding further talks with member states "in coming days".
