May: More work and more talks to come
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Theresa May: More work and more talks to come

The prime minister has told reporters in Brussels that there is "work still to do" on her Brexit deal.

While Theresa May said she welcomed commitments from the EU, she understood that MPs needed further reassurances, and she would be holding further talks with member states "in coming days".

  • 14 Dec 2018