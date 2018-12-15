'Stop smart motorway roll-out', say recovery drivers
Campaigners are fighting to halt the rollout of smart motorways, where the hard shoulder has been permanently converted into a fourth lane.

An all-party group of MP have backed the calls, saying having no hard shoulder puts motorists and recovery drivers at risk.

