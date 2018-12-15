Huge blaze at Chester Zoo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Huge fire prompts Chester zoo evacuation
A large fire has broken out at Chester Zoo prompting an evacuation of visitors and animals.
The site is one of the most popular tourism venues in the UK.
The zoo tweeted that the blaze had broken out in its Monsoon Forest habitat.
It said teams were working to bring the blaze under control and to move all animals away from the fire.
This video has no commentary.
-
15 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window