Huge blaze at Chester Zoo
Huge fire prompts Chester zoo evacuation

A large fire has broken out at Chester Zoo prompting an evacuation of visitors and animals.

The site is one of the most popular tourism venues in the UK.

The zoo tweeted that the blaze had broken out in its Monsoon Forest habitat.

It said teams were working to bring the blaze under control and to move all animals away from the fire.

This video has no commentary.

  15 Dec 2018