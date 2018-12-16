And the Sports Personality of the Year is...
Sports Personality of the Year winner revealed

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.

The Team Sky rider, 32, became only the third Briton to win the race, after Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

