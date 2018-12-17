SPOTY 2018: The winners
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sports Personality of the Year: Who were the winners?

Cyclist Geraint Thomas has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at a ceremony in Birmingham.

But who were some of the other people celebrated on the night?

  • 17 Dec 2018
Go to next video: Watch: The story of England at Russia 2018