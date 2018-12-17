Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hull hotel 'discriminating' against homeless people - charity founder
A hotel in Hull has failed to explain why it has cancelled hotel rooms booked for homeless people over Christmas.
But Carl Simpson, founder of the Raise the Roof Homeless Project, which made the booking, says "it has got to be discrimination" against the guests.
Mr Simpson was speaking to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
