Finding love after bereavement

Clare knitted and raised thousands, now she's in love
When she started knitting after her bereavement, Clare didn’t realise it would raise thousands for charity, win her awards and national recognition – and help her find love again.
Video journalist: Jack Suddaby
23 Dec 2018
