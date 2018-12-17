Stansted protesters: Jail 'a scary thought'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stansted protesters: Jail possibility 'a scary thought'
Fifteen protesters who locked themselves around a deportation plane at Stansted Airport have told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme their protest was peaceful.
The group have been convicted of an aviation offence, and could face jail time.
The jet had been chartered by the Home Office to take people from UK detention centres to Africa on 28 March 2017.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
17 Dec 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window